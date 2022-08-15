Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's policing teams have dealt with a number of incidents committed on the city’s streets since the beginning of 2022, including eight murders, seven stabbings, six shootings, three sex assaults and one rape

Other serious offences carried out this year include three instances of group violence or affray, two robberies, one instance of a man performing a solo sex act while running after a jogger and an incident in which a driver ploughed his vehicle into a group of people, injuring eight.

Here, we list every serious crime we have reported on in 2022, including police appeals.

South Yorkshire Police have been called out to numerous incidents since the beginning of the year

If you know of any incident that we have not covered or not included in this list please get in touch by emailing: [email protected]

The list is correct as of Monday, August 15, 2022.

Where possible, we have included incident numbers in order to help with passing information to South Yorkshire Police.

August 2022

Police cordons at the scene of some of the serious incidents carried out in Sheffield since the beginning of the year

Saturday, August 13:

- Two men and a woman injured during brawl

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries and two men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, have also been hurt after violence erupted at Market Square in the suburb of Woodhouse.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 10.45pm on Saturday, August 13 to reports of fighting in the area.

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing on Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre in June 2022

Police said enquiries are ongoing and they have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 1122 of August 13.

Monday, August 8:

- Trio charged after man is shot

Emergency services were called to Beaumont Mews, in the Manor area, at around 2.40pm on Monday, August 8, to reports of an assault.

Police on Junction Road in Sharrow, Sheffield, near the Hunter's Bar roundabout, in February 2022 after a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer

They found a 45-year-old man with a suspected gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Gareth Houlden, aged 43, of Beaumont Mews, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of a firearm.

John Smedley, 44, of Manor Park Crescent, is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Luke Duncan, 29, of Chesterfield Road, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm.

All appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 11 and were remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

Mum-of-three Saira Ali, was found seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday June 5, in her family home in Cromford Street, Highfield, and was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.

- Girl, 13, sexually assaulted in Chapeltown woodlands

South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a woodland area off Lane End in Chapeltown on Monday, August 8.

The victim was reportedly approached by a man and assaulted before he took off on foot.

In a subsequent police appeal before Tuesday’s arrest, police described the man as wearing dark clothing.

The police appeal described the attack as a ‘serious sexual assault’.

A boy, who is known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of rape of a girl aged 16 or under and has since been bailed.

Tuesday, August 2:

- Man murdered in Fox Hill

Simon Wilkinson, aged 50, was pronounced dead at his home on Fox Hill Road on Tuesday, August 2 after emergency services were called to reports of an assault. Mr Wilkinson’s neighbour has been charged with his murder.

Andrew Hague, 30, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, August 5 where his address in relation to Mr Wilkinson’s was disclosed to Judge Jeremy Richardson QC.

Appearing via a live link from HMP Doncaster, the defendant did not speak to confirm his name.

A second hearing was set for January 30, 2023, for Hague to enter a guilty or not guilty plea, and he was remanded into custody.

July 2022

Tuesday, July 26:

- Girl, 13, stabbed during incident at Hillsborough Park

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they were called at around 9pm on Tuesday, July 26 to reports that a 13-year-old girl had been stabbed in Hillsborough Park.

Officers attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering a stab wound to her abdomen.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following the incident.

Sunday, July 24:

- Man stabbed during city centre brawl

Emergency services were called at around 7.25am on Sunday, July 24, following reports that a man had been injured following an altercation on Bishop Street, in Sheffield.

A 23-year-old man had his arm treated for what may have been a slash wound, and a 28-year-old man is still in police custody on suspicion of Section 18 for wounding.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 314 of July 24, 2022.

- Investigation launched after gunshots heard in Killamarsh

Police have launched an investigation after gunshots were heard near Rotherham Road in Killamarsh in the early hours of Sunday, July 24.

Derbyshire Police were called to the area at around 1.50am on Sunday, July 24, after members of the public reported hearing gunshots 25 minutes earlier.

Officers want to hear from motorist with dashcams or residents with private CCTV.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Saturday, July 23:

- Murder investigation launched after man dies from serious injuries

Emergency services rushed out to Bowshaw Close, Batemoor at 11pm on Saturday, July 23 following the discovery of a man with life-threatening injuries.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 1,087 of July 23.

Friday, July 22:

- Man assaulted two police officers who were called out after suspect harassed Tramlines staff

At around 9.20pm on July 22, police officers working at the Tramlines festival were alerted to reports that a man had been threatening and abusive towards event staff on Middlewood Road.

The suspect is reported to have assaulted two of the attending police officers, before running from the scene. While leaving the scene, the suspect fell and suffered serious injuries. The police officers were left with minor injuries.

He was treated by medical staff provided for Tramlines by St John’s Ambulance, before being taken to hospital. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Thursday, July 21:

- Group attack pensioner in his home and steal four watches including two Rolexes

86-year-old Mr Taylor was attacked by a group of three men at his home on the outskirts of Sheffield at around 2.30am on July 21 this year.

He was left with numerous injuries including two broken ribs, a damaged lung, an injured eye socket, a gash on his hand and a head wound which required stitches.

The group stole four watches including two Rolexes.

Call police with information on 101, quoting incident number 92 of July 21.

Sunday, July 17:

- Man suffers injuries to head and hand during attack in Sheffield park

Emergency services were called on Sunday, July 17, shortly before 12.30pm, to Meersbrook Park, where the attack allegedly took place.

A police spokeswoman said a 31-year-old man had sustained injuries to his hand and head as a result of the assault.

Call 101, quoting incident number 457 of July 17.

Friday, July 15:

- Gunman shoots two people during incident on Sheffield estate

Violence flared on White Thorns Drive in Batemoor, Sheffield, on the evening of Friday, July 15, 2022, with police called to the scene at around 7pm after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

The force subsequently confirmed that two men had been injured during the incident, one of whom suffered ‘life-altering injuries’. No arrests have been made.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 853 of July 15

Tuesday, July 14:

- Man suffers stab wounds during incident on The Wicker

Emergency services were called on Thursday, July 14, at around 7.35pm to reports a man had been injured in the Wicker area of the city.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with suspected knife wounds.

Sunday, July 10:

- Driver ploughs into group of people outside nightclub in Sheffield city centre

Eight people were injured in the incident on Shoreham Street, including some who were left with broken bones and a woman whose had had to be stitched back on afterwards, following the incident which took place on Shoreham Street in the early hours of Sunday, July 10.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder earlier this month, and a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, July 21 that a second man aged 33 has also been arrested on the same charge.

Both men have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information that could help the ongoing investigation is asked call police on 101 quoting incident number 171 of July 10, 2022.

June 2022

Wednesday, June 22:

- Violence erupts again on Sheffield estate

Police were called at around 11pm, to reports of a large scale disturbance outside an address in The Oval, Firth Park. It is believed that the occupants of a property had been assaulted by a number of offenders. It follows a similar incident on June 15.

Tuesday, June 21

- Investigation launched after 12-year-old girl is sexually assaulted

The incident took place shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, June 21 as a 12-year-old girl was walking the path leading from Stradbroke Road to Coisley Hill, Woodhouse.

It was here a man reportedly approached her, grabbed her by the throat and sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of a muscular build with red blotches on his face, blue/grey eyes and greying stubble. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved jumper, black or grey trousers or jeans, dark coloured shoes or boots, a black beanie hat with a fold around the rim, and a black face covering.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 700 of June 21

Wednesday, June 16:

- Murder probe launched following incident at Sheffield pond

Kevin Hodkinson, aged 50, died following an incident at a fishing pond, off Herries Road, Shirecliffe.

At 9.21pm on Thursday, June 16 emergency services were called to reports of concern for a man at the pond.

The father of three, from Sheffield, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Wednesday, June 15:

- Four arrested following violence on Sheffield estate

Officers attended reports of disorder on Wednesday 15 June around 9pm at The Oval, Firth Park in Sheffield.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed the households from two properties were involved in a verbal and physical altercation.

“One man aged 50, two men aged 18 and one women aged 18 were arrested on suspicion of assault and public order offences. They have been released on police bail.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 997 of June 15, 2022

Sunday, June 5:

- Sheffield mum-of-three murdered in family home

Mum-of-three Saira Ali, was found seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday June 5, in her family home in Cromford Street, Highfield, and was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.

Her husband Vahid Kabiri, 43, was charged with the murder of Saira after a post-mortem examination found that the mum-of-three died as a result of suffering from stab wounds.

South Yorkshire Police, when contacted, confirmed that the suspect had died.

Wednesday, June 1:

- Conductor punched after asking two women to exit a tram

In the incident, which has been reported to police, officers were told that the conductor requested two women get off the tram, number 117, at the stop near City Hall, in Sheffield city centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a statement: “The pair are said to have refused, become abusive and then the conductor was pushed and punched in the back of the head.”

A conductor was abused and punched on a Sheffield tram after asking two passengers to get off the vehicle, sparking a police investigation. Police have released this picture of two women they want to speak to.

The incident happened at 5.40pm on Wednesday, June 1.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 14/101785/22

May 2022

Saturday, May 14:

- Men charged with offences including kidnap and false imprisonment after police raid house

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two men have been charged after officers attended at Firth Park Road, on Saturday 14 May responding to concerns over a safeguarding issue.

“Andi Alushi, age 26, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, age 38, both of no known fixed address, have both been charged with two counts of kidnap, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, and a charge of Section 18 wounding.

“Officers attended an address on Firth Park Road at about 4.10am on May 14. Two men were found being held and are now receiving appropriate care.”

Thursday, May 12:

- Murder investigation launched after body of man who suffered fatal stab wound is found in Sheffield park

Carlo Giannini was found dead in Manor Fields Park at 5am on Thursday, May 12, with a post-mortem examination later concluding that he died of a stab wound.

It is believed that the 34-year-old entered the park at 11.06pm but his movements up until his death are unknown.

Two people have been arrested so far in connection with Mr Giannini’s death. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder. A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are both currently on bail after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 122 of May 12

Wednesday, May 11:

- Man stabbed during incident in Sheffield suburb

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force was contacted at 8am on Wednesday, May 11 by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to inform them of a reported stabbing on Wilcox Road in Fox Hill.

The spokesperson said officers attended and found a man in his 20s ‘with what appeared to be stab wounds being treated by ambulance staff’.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Two people, a man aged 26 and a 19-year-old woman, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Call police quoting incident number 166 of May 11.

Thursday, May 5:

- Man stabbed while outside Sheffield desert shop

South Yorkshire Police said the 21-year-old was standing outside Moo Lab on Abbeydale Road when he was called over by a man close to a black Audi.

As the victim approached the man, he was stabbed in his forehead with a knife.

The attacker fled in the direction of Sheffield city centre in a silver taxi.

The stabbing occurred at around 8.45pm on Thursday, May 5, and the culprit is described as being Asian, around 5ft 10ins tall and of a stocky build. He was wearing black clothing at the time.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 14/84160/22.

Sunday, May 1:

- Woman on electric scooter assaulted and possibly stabbed during attack near Sheffield park

A woman was assaulted and possibly stabbed by a group of three men, during an incident in a Sheffield park off Gleadless Road on Sunday, May 1.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 5.30pm, the victim was riding her electric scooter through the park when it is reported that three men wearing hoodies pushed her to the floor. The three men were then disturbed by a passer-by and ran off.

“When she got home, the woman noticed she had received what looks like a slash wound to her leg which may have been caused by a knife."

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 684 of May 1.

April 2022

Friday, April 22:

- Shots fired at Sheffield pub

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said at the time: “An investigation is underway after a reported firearm discharge in Beighton, Sheffield, on Friday, April 22.

“At 6.35pm, callers reported that shots had been fired towards the Cumberland Head Hotel on High Street. There was damage caused to the windows which was consistent with a firearm being discharged. Nobody was injured.

“Detectives are now carrying out numerous enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, in order to identify and trace the offenders and the vehicle involved.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 770 of April 22.

- Man commits indecent act while running after jogger near Sheffield canal

South Yorkshire Police launched a public appeal following a report of outraging public indecency alleged to have taken place at around 5pm on Friday, April 22.

A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that the victim, a woman in her 40s, was running along the Tinsley Canal near Bacon Lane when she encountered a man in some bushes by the hump back bridge.

“The man is reported to have shouted to her before running after her while committing an indecent act.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/76723/22.

Thursday, April 7

- Man dies from single stab wound

Richard Dentith, 31, also known as ‘Ricky’, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road in Sheffield at 2.52am on Thursday, April 7. A post-mortem examination concluded that he died of a single stab wound.

A 49-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, April 7 remains on police bail. A 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, April 10 has also now been released on police bail.

March 2022

Wednesday, March 30:

- Teen stabbed in face during machete attack in Sheffield suburb

A teenager was stabbed in the face when he was attacked with a machete by two men outside a Sheffield convenience store on East Bank Road between 2.20pm and 2.50pm on March 30.

The 19-year-old victim was confronted by two men outside Gian Superstore, where one of the men produced a machete and attacked him.

The victim sustained stab wounds to his face and torso during the incident, and the two perpetrators fled the scene.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting crime reference number 14/62199/22.

Tuesday, March 29:

- 21-year-old man shot dead at Sheffield car wash

Lamar Leroy Griffiths, aged 21, was shot at while he was inside a blue BMW parked at the Diamond Hand Car Wash business on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, at 6.45pm on Tuesday, March 29.

Bullets penetrated the car windscreen during the gun attack. Lamar was rushed to hospital for treatment but could not be saved.

Two arrests have been made so far over the shooting, with suspects held on suspicion of assisting an offender before being released under investigation as the police probe progresses.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 774 of March 29.

Thursday, March 18:

- Gunman fires shot in broad daylight during incident on busy Sheffield road

A man was reportedly shot while he was driving a black Kia Rio at the junction of London Road and Boston Street at around 2.30pm on Thursday (March 18).

He then drove to the car park of Waitrose off St Mary’s Gate where he called 999 and was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old London man who was detained in Essex.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 528 of March 17.

Thursday, March 17:

- Murder investigation launched after death of Sheffield mum

Danielle Ejogbamu, aged 33, was pronounced dead at her home in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, shortly after 6.30am on Wednesday, March 16 after paramedics were called the property over concerns for the welfare of the mum-of-three.

The incident triggered a murder probe and a 31-year-old man arrested over Danielle’s death was quizzed by detectives before being released on police bail.

A post mortem examination proved inconclusive, with further tests ordered.

Call police on 101 and quote incident number 105 of March 16.

Monday, March 7:

- Man arrested over incident in which woman was sexually assaulted and racially abused

A woman reported that she was racially abused by a man on The Wicker just after 1pm on March 7, before being kicked, punched and sexually assaulted.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed on April 21 that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

They said: “A man officers have been searching for in relation to a reported sexual assault has now been located. Thanks to all who shared the appeal.”

Tuesday, March 1:

- Group attack man near public phonebox in Sheffield suburb

Just after midnight on Tuesday March 1, police were called to reports that a 46-year-old man had been attacked by a group of between six and 10 offenders on Washington Road in Sharrow.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The group threatened the victim with knives and were all said to be wearing masks and gloves, with their hoods up

"The assault is reported to have occurred on a patch of grass next to a public phone box, close to Sharrow Lane. The victim was left with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”

Call police on 101 quoting incident number four of March 1, 2022

February 2022

Saturday, February 26:

- Man charged with rape following incident at Hunter's Bar, Sheffield

A man was arrested following a reported rape in Sheffield on Saturday, February 26.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 5.59am and responded to reports of concern for the safety of a woman on Junction Road in the Sharrow area of Sheffield.”

Thomas Andrew has been charged over the attack and appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, via a remote hearing on March 28 charged with four counts of rape, one count of burglary and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Andrew, aged 21, of Peakstone Close, Balby, Doncaster, spoke only to confirm his name.

No plea was entered during the short hearing, but Judge Sarah Wright fixed a trial date for August 8 this year.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 220 of February 26.

Tuesday, February 22:

- Masked men carry out violent robbery at Sheffield tram stop and steal gold chain

Two men in balaclavas carried out a violent robbery at the Crystal Peaks tram stop in Waterthorpe, near Mosborough to steal valuable jewellery from a man on Tuesday, February 22.

The offenders are alleged to have assaulted the victim, as well as another man who he was with at the time, before fleeing the scene with a gold chain they had stolen from him.

Police said that the man who assaulted the victim of the robbery was described as wearing motorbike gloves and a North Face coat with a red zip.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 814 of February 22.

Friday, February 11:

- Group rob man in street attack

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was walking on Fitzwilliam Street at around 7.30pm on February 11 when the group approached him from behind and assaulted him.

The group of boys stole his wallet, which contained a quantity of cash, and fled the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The boys are described as being black and Asian, aged around 16-17 years-old with slim/athletic builds.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 879 of February 11.

Monday, February 7:

- Man shot during incident on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads

Police were called to Ecclesall Road at around 1.40am on Monday, February 7 to reports that a 20-year-old man had been shot.

The man is believed to have been travelling down the road in a black Lamborghini, when shots were fired towards the vehicle.

He is understood to have fled the scene, travelling towards Whirlow, and arrived at Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow, a short time later where he got out of the Lamborghini and got into a white Rolls Royce, which had two others in the vehicle.

Qamar Nain, 26, St Stephen’s Road, Eastwood, in Rotherham has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident and denied the offence. He is now due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on August 22.

Tuesday, February 1:

- Gunman targets motorists on Sheffield estate

Officers were deployed to Manor after a report that a man with a gun approached a woman in her car on Harborough Avenue on Tuesday, February 1.

He then reportedly tapped on her window until she drove off.

Following the incident, which took place at around 5pm, police received two similar reports – one on Motehall Road and another on the field between Motell Road and Harborough Avenue at a similar time.

January 2022

Friday, January 7:

- Boy stabbed outside Sheffield barber shop

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in broad daylight on one of Sheffield's busiest roads on Friday, January 7 when he was reportedly attacked outside 1stanbul Barber on London Road.

The teenager was taken to hospital although South Yorkshire Police said his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Call police on 101, and quote incident number 490 of January 7.

Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Police incident at the junction of Wilcox Road and Fox Hill Road in Sheffield following a stabbing

Two men were injured during a shooting on White Thorns Drive, Batemoor on Friday, July 15