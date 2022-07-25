Derbyshire Police were called to the area at around 1.50am on Sunday, July 24, after members of the public reported hearing gunshots 25 minutes earlier.

No injuries were reported during the call and officers confirmed no-one was harmed.

Police are investigating after reports of gunshots in Killamarsh on Sunday morning.

Police said there will be increased police presence in the area as they investigate the reports.

Officers want to hear from motorist with dashcams or residents with private CCTV.