Derbyshire Police were called to the area at around 1.50am on Sunday, July 24, after members of the public reported hearing gunshots 25 minutes earlier.
Read More
Read MoreInvestigations launched into spate of shootings in Sheffield involving cars bein...
No injuries were reported during the call and officers confirmed no-one was harmed.
MORE: Batemoor shooting: Man arrested over gun attack in Sheffield suburb which left two victims injured
Police said there will be increased police presence in the area as they investigate the reports.
Officers want to hear from motorist with dashcams or residents with private CCTV.
Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.