Killamarsh gunshots: Police launch investigation after reports of gunshots

Police have launched an investigation after gunshots were heard near Rotherham Road in Killamarsh on Sunday.

By Harry Harrison
Monday, 25th July 2022, 7:05 pm

Derbyshire Police were called to the area at around 1.50am on Sunday, July 24, after members of the public reported hearing gunshots 25 minutes earlier.

No injuries were reported during the call and officers confirmed no-one was harmed.

Police said there will be increased police presence in the area as they investigate the reports.

Officers want to hear from motorist with dashcams or residents with private CCTV.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.