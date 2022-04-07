Officers are appealed for witnesses following the serious incident on East Bank Road between 2.20pm and 2.50pm on March 30.

The 19-year-old victim was confronted by two men outside Gian Superstore, where one of the men produced a machete and attacked him.

A teenager was attacked by two men and stabbed with a machete outside Gian Superstore in East Bank Road.

The victim is understood to have ran off down East Bank Road, followed by the two men, and the attack continued in the middle of East Bank Road. The two suspects then fled the scene.

The victim sustained stab wounds to his face and torso during the incident, which required stitches.

The first man is understood to have been wearing black trousers, a black hoody, a face covering and black trainers with white soles at the time of the incident.

The second man, with the machete, is believed to have been wearing dark blue bottoms, a dark blue hoody, black trainers, sunglasses and a face covering.

PC Reino Cronje, investigating, said: “Since the incident we have carried out extensive enquiries to try and locate the suspects, and have also been carrying out extra patrols in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.

“We are now urging any witnesses, or anyone with information about what happened to come forward. If you think you can assist our enquiries, then please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting crime reference number 14/62199/22.