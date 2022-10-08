News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Carver Street Sheffield: 17-year-old arrested after city centre stabbing

An 18-year-old was found with a gash wound to his neck.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 7:04 pm - 1 min read

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by South Yorkshire Police after an 18-year-old was found with gash wounds to the neck on Carver Street last night.

Read More

Read More
Man tied up ex-partner in Sheffield hotel and poured boiling water on her face a...

The victim was taken to hospital and is said to be in a serious, but stable condition.

The 17-year-old has been released under investigation.

Most Popular

Officers were called at around 1.40am this morning (October 8), after reports of a fight on Carver Street.

More News: Sheffield man, 26, dies after being stabbed in chest last week

The 17-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and has since been released under investigation as police enquiries continue.

Images sent to The Star today show what remains of the police cordon, with bits of police tape still attached to the fences, and a large blood stain still on the floor outside The Walkabout.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Blood has been left on the pavement outside the Walkabout on Carver Street

The area was opened again shortly after the incident, with the remaining police tape and blood stain the only evidence of the altercation last night.

Police tape left at the scene on Carver Street.