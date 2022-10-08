A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by South Yorkshire Police after an 18-year-old was found with gash wounds to the neck on Carver Street last night.

The victim was taken to hospital and is said to be in a serious, but stable condition.

The 17-year-old has been released under investigation.

Officers were called at around 1.40am this morning (October 8), after reports of a fight on Carver Street.

The 17-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and has since been released under investigation as police enquiries continue.

Images sent to The Star today show what remains of the police cordon, with bits of police tape still attached to the fences, and a large blood stain still on the floor outside The Walkabout.

Blood has been left on the pavement outside the Walkabout on Carver Street

The area was opened again shortly after the incident, with the remaining police tape and blood stain the only evidence of the altercation last night.