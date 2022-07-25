Levi Hampsey, of Lowedges Crescent, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 25) charged with murder of a 59-year-old man who died after sustaining fatal injuries during an incident on Bowshaw Close, Batemoor.

Hamsey was remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bowshaw Close, Batemoor at around 11pm on Saturday, July 23 after a man was found with life-threatening injuries

He was pronounced dead a short time later, triggering a murder probe.

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released by the police with no further action to be taken.

The victim’s cause of death, and identity, is not yet known.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1087 of July 23.

Alternatively you can access their online portal at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/