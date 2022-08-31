Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are investigating after the incident was reported on Howard Road, near Upperthorpe.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At around 8:30pm on Wednesday (August 24, 2022), a woman was walking along Howard Road, Upperthorpe, when it is reported that a man, unknown to the victim, began following her.

A woman was followed and indecently assaulted as she walked along a busy Sheffield street in daylight, police have been told. Officers are investigating after the incident was reported on Howard Road, near Upperthorpe. Picture: Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is then reported that the man ran up to the woman and lifted her up dress, before running away.

“The man is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall, wearing a dark green hoody and black or dark grey joggers.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them via live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident 979 of 24 August 2022.

Access the online portal and live chat by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

A woman was followed and indecently assaulted as she walked along a busy Sheffield street in daylight, police have been told. Officers are investigating after the incident was reported on Howard Road, near Upperthorpe. Picture: Google