Officers on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, today are investigating a murder.

South Yorkshire Police said earlier today that officers had been deployed to Wybourn due to a collision and it has now emerged that two men were struck by a car which failed to stop.

A murder investigation has been launched following a collision on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, Sheffield (Photo: David Walsh)

One of the men, in his 60s, died as a result of the collision.

Cricket Inn Road is currently sealed off between Maltravers Road and Aston Street although earlier today the police cordon had extended out further.

Forensic experts have arrived at Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, Sheffield, as part of a murder investigation (Photo: David Walsh)

The road is sealed off with police tape and under police guard at both ends of the cordon, with side roads also blocked off.

Police forensic experts in white suits can be seen within the cordon and yellow evidence markers have been placed on the road.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation and made an arrest after a man was killed and a second seriously injured following a collision with a car in Sheffield this morning (Saturday, September 3).

“We were called at about 5.50am by a member of the public to report two men being in a collision with a car, which then left the scene, on Cricket Inn Road.

“Yorkshire Ambulance Service was also in attendance and the road was closed between Maltravers Road and the roundabout at the junction with Woodbourn Road and Manor Way.

“Despite the best efforts of ambulance crews one of the men, aged in his 60s, later died of his injuries. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this extremely difficult time. The second man was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“Investigations are at an early stage and the vehicle involved is being sought.”

A 31-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police officers are keen to speak to anyone, particularly passing motorists, who may have seen or heard anything in the lead up to the collision which might help with the investigation, or those with dash cam or CCTV footage that captured the incident itself.