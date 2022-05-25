Burngreave shooting: Killer still roaming streets after gun attack at Sheffield car wash

The killer of a young man gunned down at a car wash in Sheffield is still roaming the streets

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 1:59 pm

Lamar Leroy Griffiths, aged 21, was shot at while he was inside a blue BMW parked at the Diamond Hand Car Wash business on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, at 6.45pm on Tuesday, March 29.

Bullets penetrated the car windscreen during the gun attack.

Lamar Leyroy Griffiths was shot dead in Burngreave

Lamar was taken to hospital as medics battled to save his life but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police said “multiple shots were discharged at the motor vehicle” and the offenders involved are believed to have fled the scene in a white Ford Fiesta, which was later found burnt out in the Darnall area.

Two arrests have been made so far over the shooting, with suspects held on suspicion of assisting an offender before being released under investigation as the police probe progresses.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 774 of March 29.