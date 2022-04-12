Qamar Nain, 26, was brought before the Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson QC at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, April 11 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Nain, of St Stephen’s Road, Eastwood, in Rotherham, is charged with attempted murder and possessing a firearm and ammunition, relating to an incident on Ecclesall Road on February 7 this year, when shots were reportedly fired towards a vehicle.

Nain entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces, and is now due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on August 22.

The trial is scheduled to last for at least five days.

Judge Richardson remanded Nain into custody during the hearing.