The horrifying attack was reportedly carried out at the home of 86-year-old Mr Taylor at around 2.30am on July 21 this year, leaving him with numerous injuries including two broken ribs, a damaged lung, an injured eye socket, a gash on his hand and a head wound which required stitches.

Those close to him are urging members of the public to help track down the men responsible, and to look out for his Rolex watches, which they may be trying to sell.

A person connected to the victim described how a group of three men wearing balaclavas gained access to the pensioner’s home, which is located on the outskirts of Sheffield in the S26 postcode area, by coming around the back of his house and damaging a side door to his property.

South Yorkshire Police are understood to be investigating the incident, and have been contacted for comment. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

“He noticed a light downstairs had been turned on, he came to the top of the stairs and saw three lads were at the bottom. He threw a vase at them to try and stop them coming up.

“Two came into his bedroom and one started beating him on the landing, and started hitting him with the walking stick...they didn’t come with weapons but must have found it there,” the person said.

The person connected to the victim said that while all three men were involved in the attack, one appeared to take a leading role and even told Mr Taylor: “I’m going to ****ing kill you.”

The same man even continued beating him for a few seconds after the other two fled in response to an alarm sounding at Mr Taylor’s property which he activated using a panic button, before all three made their escape in a vehicle that was reportedly waiting outside, with a fourth man appearing to act as getaway driver.

During the course of the burglary, the group of men demanded that Mr Taylor handed over his ‘Rolexes and cash,’ leading those around Mr Taylor to believe this was a targeted attack.

The person connected to him said Mr Taylor has a regular routine which involves him visiting his local pub; and believes those responsible must have been ‘observing’ his habits, which includes him alternating between Rolex watches and paying by cash.

They continued: “I just don’t understand why they had to beat him, or why they had to come and burgle his house at night. If they've been watching him, and know his routine, why didn’t they just do it when they knew he would be out?”

Two high-end Rolexes, one silver and one gold, were stolen during the burglary, along with two Bulova watches; and the men involved are said to have ‘Sheffield accents without a twang’.

The person said that despite Mr Taylor’s numerous injuries, he has already been released from Rotherham General Hospital due to the current high number of Covid-19 cases, and the elevated risk he presents, both due to his age and the lung injury he sustained during the deplorable beating.

He is now being cared for by family members, the person said.

They added: “He’s quite a confident man, he goes to the pub and he’s sociable…I’m just worried this will knock his confidence.”

South Yorkshire Police are understood to be investigating the incident, and have been contacted for comment.