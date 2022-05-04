South Yorkshire Police: Investigation launched after group wearing hoodies pushed woman to the floor during incident in Sheffield park

An investigation has been launched after a woman was assaulted and possibly stabbed by a group of three men, during an incident in a Sheffield park.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 9:21 am

The incident took place in a park off Gleadless Road on Sunday, May 1, and left a woman injured.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 5.30pm, the victim was riding her electric scooter through the park when it is reported that three men wearing hoodies pushed her to the floor. The three men were then disturbed by a passer-by and ran off.

“When she got home, the woman noticed she had received what looks like a slash wound to her leg which may have been caused by a knife.

Police are investigating following an incident in a park off Gleadless Road on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in which a woman was injured

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 684 of May 1.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.