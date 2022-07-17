Emergency services were called today, Sunday, July 17, shortly before 12.30pm, to Meersbrook Park, where the attack allegedly took place.
A police spokeswoman said a 31-year-old man had sustained injuries to his hand and head as a result of the assault.
His injuries are not deemed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
She added that one man, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of assault and remained in police custody.
Call 101, quoting incident number 457 of July 17.