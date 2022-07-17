Emergency services were called today, Sunday, July 17, shortly before 12.30pm, to Meersbrook Park, where the attack allegedly took place.

A police spokeswoman said a 31-year-old man had sustained injuries to his hand and head as a result of the assault.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a reported attack near the playground in Sheffield's Meersbrook Park

His injuries are not deemed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

She added that one man, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of assault and remained in police custody.