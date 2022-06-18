Herries Road: Sheffield man charged with murder following death of a 50-year-old

At 9.21pm on June 16 emergency services were called to reports of cause for concern of a man at a fishing pond off Herries Road in the Shirecliffe area of Sheffield.

The man was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly pronounced deceased.

Police vehicles are pictured along Herries Road as part of the investigation

Kieran Hayes, aged 33, of Oxspring Bank Road in Sheffield is charged with murder and has been remanded into police custody. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 20) morning.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who can help with their inquiry, those with information are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1014 of 16 June or through live chat on the South Yorkshire Police website visit https://www.southyorks.police.uk/.