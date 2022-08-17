Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on between 3.18am and 3.45am on Saturday, August 6, when it is reported that a 29-year-old man was befriended by two unknown men in the city centre, who began walking with him.

Launching a public appeal today (Wednesday, August 17), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “In the Devonshire Lane area, the two men threatened the victim, making him hand over his bank card and PIN number. One of the suspects is then believed to have used the card at a nearby cash machine, while the other suspect restrained the victim.

“One of the suspects is described as white, in his 30s, around 5ft 10ins tall, of large build. The other is described as Asian, aged in his 20s-to-30s, around 6ft 3ins tall, of skinny build, with short black hair.”

Investigating officers have released a CCTV still - as well as CCTV footage - of two individuals they believe may hold vital information on the robbery and are appealing for them, or anyone with information, to get in touch

Investigating officers have released a CCTV still of two individuals they believe may hold vital information - as well as CCTV footage, and are appealing for them, or anyone with information, to get in touch.

You can contact South Yorkshire Police using live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 502 of August 7, 2022.

To access live chat and the online portal, please visit: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/