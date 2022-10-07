News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Reece Radford: Sheffield man, 26, dies after being stabbed in chest last week as two remain in custody

A man who was stabbed in the chest in Sheffield city centre last week has died.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:43 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:44 pm
Reece Radford, 23, died on Tuesday (October 4) after being stabbed in the chest last week on Arundel Gate.
Reece Radford, 23, died on Tuesday (October 4) after being stabbed in the chest last week on Arundel Gate.

Officers were called to Arundel Gate in the early hours of September 29 to reports of a man in a critical condition.

Now, sadly, South Yorkshire Police has announced the victim – named as Reece Radford – died on October 4. He was 26.

Read More

Read More
Arundel Gate Sheffield: Two men charged with attempted murder as stabbing victim...

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Most Popular

While Reece was still in hospital, two men appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Rotherham and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on October 1 and remain in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, said: “We are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information that could help the investigation.

“If you haven’t already come forward to speak to us, I would urge you to get in touch.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 73 of September 29.

Information can also be reported online using the force’s online portal at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.