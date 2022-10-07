Reece Radford, 23, died on Tuesday (October 4) after being stabbed in the chest last week on Arundel Gate.

Officers were called to Arundel Gate in the early hours of September 29 to reports of a man in a critical condition.

Now, sadly, South Yorkshire Police has announced the victim – named as Reece Radford – died on October 4. He was 26.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

While Reece was still in hospital, two men appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Rotherham and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on October 1 and remain in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, said: “We are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information that could help the investigation.

“If you haven’t already come forward to speak to us, I would urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 73 of September 29.