A number of streets have been taped off and remain under police guard following an incident on Junction Road in Sharrow, near the Hunter’s Bar roundabout, today, Saturday, February 26.

A police spokeswoman said: “A man has been arrested following a reported rape in Sheffield this morning.

“Police were called at 5.59am and responded to reports of concern for the safety of a woman on Junction Road in the Sharrow area of Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police on Junction Road in Sharrow, Sheffield, near the Hunter's Bar roundabout, after a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer

“A 21-year-old man from the Doncaster area has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 220 of February 26.”

There are still numerous police cars and officers at the scene, where two ambulances were seen this morning.

Police on Junction Road in Sharrow, Sheffield, near the Hunter's Bar roundabout, after a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer

Shopkeepers told how part of Ecclesall Road and Sharrow Vale Road had initially been taped off before the extent of the cordoned-off area was reduced slightly.

A large amount of glass can be seen on the road outside the small row of shops at the bottom of Junction Road.

A white-suited forensics officer was searching the area earlier this morning, with a Crime Scene Investigation van stationed nearby.

Police on Junction Road in Sharrow, Sheffield, near the Hunter's Bar roundabout, after a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer

At around 10am this morning, the cordon still stretched from the junction with Guest Road down to the top of Sharrow Vale Road where it meets the roundabout, though both Sharrow Vale Road and the roundabout were fully open.

Police on Junction Road in Sharrow, Sheffield, near the Hunter's Bar roundabout, after a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer