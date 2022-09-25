South Yorkshire Police received a report at 8.20pm on Friday, September 23, that gun shots were heard on Station Road, Darnall.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended and located a man with an injury to his arm, consistent with that of a firearms discharge.

“Later in the evening another man presented at hospital with an injury consistent to a gunshot wound.

The scene of the shooting in Station Road, Darnall remained under police guard last night (Saturday, September 24)

“The injuries to both men are not believed to be life threatening.

“Officers believe these incidents are linked and are conducting enquires to establish the circumstances of the incidents.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, and quoting incident number 1017 of September 23.