Videos posted on social media shows dozens of people gathered outside a house on The Oval, in Firth Park, both breaking windows, and then appearing to break through a front door and enter the house.

Police said the would be increasing patrols after the latest incident and said investigations are moving at pace.

Windows were smashed and a door broken down as violence erupted again on a Sheffield estate. Picture shows police on the scene last week

In a statement this afternoon, officers said they were aware of a number of videos circulating on social media of two incidents in The Oval in the Firth Park area of Sheffield in the last week.

On Wednesday, June 15 officers attended reports of disorder at around 9pm in The Oval. It is believed the households from two properties were involved in a verbal and physical altercation.

One man aged 50, two men aged 18 and one women aged 18 were arrested on suspicion of assault and public order offences. They have been released on police bail.

They were then called to a further incident yesterday evening (June 22) at around 11pm, to reports of a large scale disturbance outside an address in The Oval. It is believed that the occupants of a property had been assaulted by a number of offenders. No arrests have yet been made.

Inspector Alec Gibbons from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We know how concerning incidents like this can be for the local community and I want to reassure people that enquiries by detectives are moving at pace.

“Increased patrols are being carried out in the area to provide reassurance to the local public and I would encourage anyone with concerns to stop and speak to us. We are here to help you and provide support.”

Anyone who may have seen what happened, or have any information to assist enquiries, is urged to report it to police by calling 101 quoting incident 1165 of June 22. Emailed footage to detectives by emailing [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.