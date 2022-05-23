Group of seven teenagers surround man and rob him of wallet in Sheffield city centre

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was walking on Fitzwilliam Street at around 7.30pm on February 11 when the group approached him from behind and assaulted him.

The group of boys stole his wallet, which contained a quantity of cash, and fled the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The boys are described as being black and Asian, aged around 16-17 years-old with slim/athletic builds.

A group of seven boys assaulted a man on Fitzwilliam Street and robbed him of his wallet.

Police now wish to speak to anyone with information about what happened or who might know the identities of the boys.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you know who might be involved?

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire police by calling 101, quoting incident number 879 of February 11.