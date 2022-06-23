Sheffield manhunt after 12-year-old girl is sexually assaulted on walk home from school

Detectives in Sheffield are appealing for help to find a man after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on her walk home from school.

By Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 7:57 pm

The incident took place shortly after 3pm on Tuesday (June 21) as the girl was walking the path leading from Stradbroke Road to Coisley Hill.

It was here a man reportedly approached her, grabbed her by the throat and sexually assaulted her.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster charged with 'common assault'...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an unknown man as she walked the footpath between Coisley Hill and Stradbroke Road.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 6 tall, of a muscular build with red blotches on his face, blue/grey eyes and greying stubble. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved jumper, black or grey trousers or jeans, dark coloured shoes or boots, a black beanie hat with a fold around the rim, and a black face covering.

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne, leading the investigation, said: “The victim of this attack has shown great bravery in reporting this to us and she continues to be supported by her family and specialist services.

“We want to hear from anyone who was in that area at the time of the attack and may have noticed something suspicious to please get in touch with us. Did you see someone loitering in the area or acting suspiciously?

“We are particularly keen to speak to two school girls who the victim saw as she walked along the path. Please come forward and speak to us as you could help us with our investigation."

Anyone with any information which could help the inquiry is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 700 of June 21.