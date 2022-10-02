The volunteer police officer was one of two Specials struck by a car in an incident on Penistone Road on Wednesday night.

One of the Specials was more seriously hurt than the other but has now been discharged from hospital.

They were on duty when they responded to an incident initially called in as a collision involving a black BMW and a red Vauxhall Corsa at around 9.45pm.

A Special Constable was mown down by the driver of a stolen car on Penistone Road, Sheffield, earlier this week (Photo: Scott Merrylees)

One man left the BMW, which was suspected to have been stolen, on foot.

This man, believed to have had a gun, fled and stole a red Ford SMAX and then drove it on the wrong side of the carriageway down Penistone Road.

Shortly afterwards, the man is said to have left the vehicle and ran across the same road to steal a silver Tiguan from another member of the public, driving away towards Bradfield Road.

This is when the special constables were injured after being struck by the Tiguan

Detectives believe a gun was fired in the Adlington Road area of Southey Green sometime between 9.30pm and 9.45pm that night, which could be linked to the Penistone Road incident.

A man presented at the Northern General Hospital at 9.50pm on Wednesday with gunshot wounds.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, robbery and attempted murder.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from motorists in the area that night who have dashcams.