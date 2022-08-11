Read More
The boy, who is known to the victim, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of rape of a girl aged 16 or under.
South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a woodland area off Lane End in Chapeltown on Monday, August 8.
The victim was reportedly approached by a man and assaulted before he took off on foot.
In a subsequent police appeal before Tuesday’s arrest, police described the man as wearing dark clothing.
The police appeal described the attack as a “serious sexual assault”.
Detective Superintendent Nikki Leach, from the Sheffield Command Team, said in the statement: “This was a despicable attack on a teenage girl, and I know the community will be very concerned to hear what has happened.”