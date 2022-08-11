Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy, who is known to the victim, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of rape of a girl aged 16 or under.

South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a woodland area off Lane End in Chapeltown on Monday, August 8.

The 16-year-old boy who was arrested in relation to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Chapeltown has been bailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was reportedly approached by a man and assaulted before he took off on foot.

In a subsequent police appeal before Tuesday’s arrest, police described the man as wearing dark clothing.

The police appeal described the attack as a “serious sexual assault”.