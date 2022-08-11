Chapeltown Sheffield rape investigation: 16-year-old arrested over assault of girl, 13, is bailed

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested as part of an investigation into the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl has been bailed.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:37 pm

The boy, who is known to the victim, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of rape of a girl aged 16 or under.

South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a woodland area off Lane End in Chapeltown on Monday, August 8.

The 16-year-old boy who was arrested in relation to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Chapeltown has been bailed.

The victim was reportedly approached by a man and assaulted before he took off on foot.

In a subsequent police appeal before Tuesday’s arrest, police described the man as wearing dark clothing.

The police appeal described the attack as a “serious sexual assault”.

Detective Superintendent Nikki Leach, from the Sheffield Command Team, said in the statement: “This was a despicable attack on a teenage girl, and I know the community will be very concerned to hear what has happened.”