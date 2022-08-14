Two men were also injured in the violence which erupted at Market Square in the suburb of Woodhouse.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 10.45pm on Saturday, August 13 to reports of fighting in the area.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Police incident Woodhouse Sheffield: Two men and a woman injured after large fight breaks out on Market Square
-
2
Sheffield fire: Crews tackle blaze in Wharncliffe Woods near Oughtibridge as heatwave continues
-
3
Sheffield fire: Video shows firefighters battling blaze at Wharncliffe Woods near Oughtibridge
-
4
Sheffield Crown Court: Here are the biggest cases from the last week including paedophile sting
-
5
Sheffield weather: Heavy rain set to lash city as Met Office extends thunderstorm warnings until Tuesday
A spokeswoman for the force said: “It is reported two men and a woman were injured when fighting broke out between a group of people.
“The woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital with head injuries. She has since been discharged.
“Two men, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, suffered facial injuries.”
A large cordon was put in place following the disturbance, and residents reported seeing numerous police cars on the streets and a police helicopter overhead.
Police said enquiries are ongoing and they have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 1122 of August 13.