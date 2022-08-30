Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say that emergency services were called out to Harborough Way, Manor, at 12.04am this morning (August 30, 2022), to reports of an ongoing domestic incident between three people.

A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab sounds and a head injury. Officers say that her injuries are not considered to be life threatening or life altering and that she remains in hospital at this time.

A 15-year-old girl was also found with stab wounds and a head injury.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident in the early hours of the morning on a Sheffield estate.

She was also taken to hospital where she remains and her condition is not deemed to be life threatening or life altering, according to the police.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Police say they are keen to speak to any witnesses, in particular a person who was seen driving a dark coloured car along Harborough Way at the time of the incident, as they may hold vital information to help ongoing enquiries.

Detective inspector Chris Ronayne, who is leading the investigation said: “A scene remains in place as we continue to piece together the circumstances of this incident”.

“We do believe this incident to be isolated and we have officers on patrol in the area, who are on hand should you have any concerns you want to raise.

“I am particularly keen to trace the driver of a dark coloured vehicle which was being driven along Harborough Way at the time of the incident.

“If you do have any information that can assist, please do get in touch.”

Anyone who has any information is being asked to contact offices via live chat, South Yorkshire Police’s online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 4 of 30 August 2022.