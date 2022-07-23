Man who harassed Tramlines staff and assaulted police officers in serious condition after falling while trying to flee

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that at around 9.20pm last night (Friday, July 22), police officers working at the Tramlines festival were alerted to reports that a man had been threatening and abusive towards event staff on Middlewood Road.They added: “The suspect is reported to have assaulted two of the attending police officers, before running from the scene.

"It is understood that while leaving the scene, the suspect fell and suffered serious injuries.

“He was treated by medical staff provided for Tramlines by St John’s Ambulance, before being taken to hospital. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

"The injured officers, who are based on a neighbourhood policing team in Sheffield, suffered minor injuries. Tramlines festival-goers and the running of the event were unaffected.”