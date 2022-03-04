The incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday, say officers who are investigating the incident, and left the victim injured.

Officers have not said anything to indicate the motive for the attack, which they said was reported to have happened in Sharrow, near a public phone box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The phone box at the junction of Washington Road, and Sharrow Lane, Sharrow. A man was attacked by a gang their on March 1

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon issued a statement over the incident.

It said: “Just after midnight on Tuesday (March 1), police were called to reports that a 46-year-old man had been attacked by a group of between six and 10 offenders on Washington Road in Sharrow

"The group threatened the victim with knives and were all said to be wearing masks and gloves, with their hoods up

"The assault is reported to have occurred on a patch of grass next to a public phone box, close to Sharrow Lane. The victim was left with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”

Officers are appealing for information following the attack

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information which could help police with their enquiries is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number four of March 1, 2022. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage