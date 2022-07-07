Mum-of-three Saira Ali, was found seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday June 5, in her family home in Cromford Street, Highfield, and was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.

Her husband Vahid Kabiri, 43, was charged with the murder of Saira after a post-mortem examination found that the mum-of-three died as a result of suffering from stab wounds.

South Yorkshire Police, when contacted, confirmed that the suspect had died.

Saira Ali was found seriously injured inside a property on Cromford Street, Highfield, Sheffield and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards

He is believed to have killed himself, although an inquest into the death has not yet been held.

During his appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on June 6, Vahid was accused of killing Saira between Sunday, June 5 and Monday, June 6.

On June 8 at Sheffield Crown Court, it was stated that Vahid and Saira were husband and wife.

The court fixed a trial date of November 28 and told Vahid, who appeared via a video link, that the trial was estimated to last two weeks.

The opening of the inquest into Saira’s death is expected to place at Sheffield Coroner’s Court tomorrow.

On Monday, July 4, Saira’s loved ones gathered at City Road Cemetery to give her a final send-off, a month after she was stabbed to death at her own home.

Since her passing, tributes have been paid to Saira, with many describing her death as ‘heartbreaking’.