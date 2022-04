Earlier, South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal over the incident which took place in The Wicker just after 1pm on March 7.

A woman reported that she was racially abused by a man before being kicked, punched and sexually assaulted.

A spokesman said: “A man officers have been searching for in relation to a reported sexual assault has now been located. Thanks to all who shared the appeal.”