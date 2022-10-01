Arundel Gate Sheffield: Two men charged with attempted murder as stabbing victim remains 'critical'
Two men are due in court charged with attempted murder, as a Sheffield stabbing victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Dereck Owusu and Louis James were both arrested on Thursday, September 29, after a man in his 20s was found stabbed on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of that morning.
South Yorkshire Police today, Saturday, October 1, said that Owusu, aged 36, of Strathmore Grove, and 46-year-old James, of Manor Lane, had now been charged with attempted murder.
Both men have been remanded in police custody and are due to appear in court today.
Officers had been called at around 2.28am on Thursday to reports of a stabbing on Arundel Gate. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where police said today he remains in a critical condition.
The road, which is a major bus route in and out of the city centre, was closed for most of the day.