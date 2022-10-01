Dereck Owusu and Louis James were both arrested on Thursday, September 29, after a man in his 20s was found stabbed on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of that morning.

South Yorkshire Police today, Saturday, October 1, said that Owusu, aged 36, of Strathmore Grove, and 46-year-old James, of Manor Lane, had now been charged with attempted murder.

Police on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre after a man in his 20s was stabbed on Thursday, September 29. Two men have been charged with attempted murder. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Both men have been remanded in police custody and are due to appear in court today.

Officers had been called at around 2.28am on Thursday to reports of a stabbing on Arundel Gate. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where police said today he remains in a critical condition.