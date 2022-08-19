Police probe launched after man armed with knife demands car keys from driver filling up at Sheffield petrol station

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at around 3.10am on Saturday, July 30, when it is reported that a 45-year-old man was at the Norwood BP service station on Herries Road, Norwood fuelling his car, when an unknown man approached and demanded he hand over his car keys.

Launching a public appeal today (Friday, August 19), a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said: “The suspect is believed to have shown the victim a knife hidden in his waistband, before demanding the keys a second time.

"The 45-year-old walked to the night hatch of the service station, at which point the suspect fled in the direction of Hillsborough stadium.”

Officers believe the man shown here could help with enquiries into an attempted robbery at the Norwood BP service station on Herries Road, Norwood and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch

As part of the appeal, the force has released CCTV footage, as well as a still image, of a man they would like to identify.

The SYP spokesperson added: “Officers believe the man shown in the footage could help with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 174 of July 30, 2022.

You can access live chat and their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/