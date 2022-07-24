Emergency services were called at around 7.25am on Sunday, July 24, following reports that a man had been injured following an altercation on Bishop Street, in Sheffield.

A 23-year-old man had his arm treated for what may have been a slash wound, and a 28-year-old man is still in police custody on suspicion of Section 18 for wounding.

However, the police believe this is an ‘isolated incident’ and an investigation is ongoing.

The scene near to the Moorfoot building in Sheffield city centre this afternoon. Picture: Ajen James

Earlier today, a police car was present, along with what appeared to be an unmarked police vehicle, near to the Moorfoot building.

A cordon was also in place near the entrance of the Moorfoot Rear Goods yard.

A visit to the scene on Sunday afternoon, however, showed that the cordon had been lifted.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the police by calling 101 quoting incident number 314 of July 24, 2022.