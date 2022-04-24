Windows at the Cumberland Head Hotel on High Street, Beighton, were damaged in the shooting on Friday, April 22.

The area, at the junction with Tye Road, was sealed off following the incident, and there remained a heavy police presence at the scene throughout Saturday.

Rumours had been circulating that the incident was another shooting but South Yorkshire Police have only this evening confirmed what happened.

Police said shots were reportedly fired towards the Cumberland Head Hotel on High Street, Beighton, Sheffield (pic: Google)

A spokeswoman for the force said: “An investigation is underway after a reported firearm discharge in Beighton, Sheffield, on Friday evening (April 22).

“At 6.35pm, callers reported that shots had been fired towards the Cumberland Head Hotel on High Street. There was damage caused to the windows which was consistent with a firearm being discharged. Nobody was injured.

“Detectives are now carrying out numerous enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, in order to identify and trace the offenders and the vehicle involved.”

The latest shooting comes just weeks after 21-year-old Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead at a car wash in Burngreave on March 29.

The recent wave of gun crime to hit the city also includes an attack on Ecclesall Road on February 7, in which one man was injured as shots were fired at a Rolls-Royce and a Lamborghini.

In a separate incident, a man was taken to hospital after being shot while driving at the junction of London Road and Boston Street, just outside the city centre, on March 17.