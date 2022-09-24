Witness appeal launched after man is stabbed in neck during brawl on Sheffield city centre party street

The incident took place in a car park on Carver Street at around 12.30am today (Saturday, September 24), and South Yorkshire Police received reports of ‘a group fighting,’ a spokesperson for the force said.

They added: “Officers attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his neck. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries today. Anybody with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident 23 of September 24, 2022.”

Video footage captured at the scene shows a young man sat in a chair with police officers surrounding him and a door supervisor assisting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eye witnesses told The Star that they saw police and paramedics treating a young man on the car park on Carver Street in the early hours of this morning.

They said he received treatment to a neck wound after he was stabbed.

Video footage captured at the scene shows a young man sat in a chair with police officers surrounding him and a door supervisor assisting.

He could be seen putting pressure to a wound at the base of his neck.

Police officers were also seen taking statements from potential witnesses.

A passer-by added: “The situation seemed calm, and there were police absolutely everywhere.

“The injured guy seemed more bothered about the fact police were shining a light in his face than that he had been stabbed.

“When I left at about 1pm, the road had been cleared and he was being treated in an ambulance.”

Carver Street is lined with bars and clubs and is popular with revellers on nights out.

There is a police presence there most weekends, with officers stationed there as a precaution, deterrent and to offer help.