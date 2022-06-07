In the incident, which has been reported to police, officers were told that the conductor requested two women get off the tram, number 117, at the stop near City Hall, in Sheffield city centre.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a statement this evening: “The pair are said to have refused, become abusive and then the conductor was pushed and punched in the back of the head.”
The incident happened at 5.40pm on Wednesday, June 1, and police have now issued CCTV pictures of two women they say they believe could help with their investigation, and who they would like to speak to.
The statement added: “Do you know who they are? Please report information either online, through our live chat function or by calling 101. The investigation number is 14/101785/22.”