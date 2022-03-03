South Yorkshire officers said today that they had received a report of the man being robbed by two unknown attackers while he was at the tram stop at the Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, in Waterthorpe, near Mosborough.

They revealed this afternoon that the offenders were alleged to have assaulted the victim, as well as another man who he was with at the time, before fleeing the scene with a gold chain they had stolen from him.

They have issued a description to help trace the men.

They said that the man who assaulted the victim of the robbery was described as wearing motorbike gloves and a North Face coat with a red zip. Both offenders were reported to have been wearing balaclavas, added police in a statement.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward and assist them with their enquiries.

The incident is reported to have happened on Tuesday, February 22, at 2.30pm.

Investigating Officer Stephen Pickering, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a very distressing attack for the two victims, one of who had a valuable gold chain stolen.

He added: “Thankfully neither was seriously injured during the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 814 of 22 February.