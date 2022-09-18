Man stabbed twice in horror early hours attack in Sharrow, Sheffield
Police raced to the incident on Washington Road, Sharrow, at 4.52am on Saturday and found a man bleeding from two wounds.
They said the victim was aged 39 but did not say whether he was taken to hospital or the seriousness of his injuries. No arrests were reported.
It comes after a Star reader said residents had heard there had been a stabbing and reported seeing a police van and two cars outside flats on Sharrow Lane, opposite the Tesco Express, on Saturday afternoon. Initial reports were that two men had been stabbed.
Read More
Most Popular
A police spokeswoman said officers would be in the area making enquiries.
The force has appealed for information to be reported by calling 101, quoting incident number 170 of 17 September 2022.
The flats are part of the Lansdowne Estate bordered by Washington Road, Sharrow Lane and Club Garden Road. The estate has low rise flats and two tower blocks.