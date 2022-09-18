News you can trust since 1887
Man stabbed twice in horror early hours attack in Sharrow, Sheffield

Police raced to the incident on Washington Road, Sharrow, at 4.52am on Saturday and found a man bleeding from two wounds.

By David Walsh
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 7:39 pm

They said the victim was aged 39 but did not say whether he was taken to hospital or the seriousness of his injuries. No arrests were reported.

It comes after a Star reader said residents had heard there had been a stabbing and reported seeing a police van and two cars outside flats on Sharrow Lane, opposite the Tesco Express, on Saturday afternoon. Initial reports were that two men had been stabbed.

A police van and two police cars were seen on Sharrow Lane by flats on Sharrow Lane on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers would be in the area making enquiries.

The force has appealed for information to be reported by calling 101, quoting incident number 170 of 17 September 2022.

The flats are part of the Lansdowne Estate bordered by Washington Road, Sharrow Lane and Club Garden Road. The estate has low rise flats and two tower blocks.

