The e-fit image has been released by South Yorkshire Police today (Thursday, May 26) and relates to a report of outraging public indecency alleged to have taken place at around 5pm on Friday, April 22.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that the victim, a woman in her 40s, was running along the Tinsley Canal near Bacon Lane when she encountered a man in some bushes by the hump back bridge.

“The man is reported to have shouted to her before running after her while committing an indecent act.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has information that could help police is asked to call 101, quoting investigation number 14/76723/22

“The man then fell into a wall and the victim was able to flee.”

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.