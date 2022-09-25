The incident took place at around 1.30am on Saturday, August 13, and South Yorkshire Police (SYP) have released details and this CCTV image today (Sunday, September 25).

A SYP spokesperson said: “It is reported that two men were walking along Surrey Street towards the train station when they were assaulted – both were punched in the face and one of the men fell to the floor, when it is believed he was then kicked.

“It is understood that the two victims were subjected to homophobic abuse during the assault and officers are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Do you recognise the two people pictured? Police believe they may hold vital information about an incident in Sheffield city centre in which two men were assaulted and subjected to homophobic abuse

“Officers believe the man and woman pictured could hold vital information and are appealing to them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 128 of August 13, 2022.

You can also pass on information through the force’s webchat and their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something