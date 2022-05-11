A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force was contacted at 8am today (Wednesday, May 11) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to inform them of a reported stabbing on Wilcox Road in Fox Hill.

The spokesperson said officers attended and found a man in his 20s ‘with what appeared to be stab wounds being treated by ambulance staff’.

He has been taken to hospital where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after being stabbed. The Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called out to Wilcox Road in Fox Hill following the incident. Picture Scott Merrylees

DI Iain Martin, leading the investigation, said: “We know incidents like this can cause concern among the local community, but we wish to assure residents that we believe there to be no threat to the wider public.”

Enquiries are ongoing and Wilcox Road was closed at the junction with Fox Hill Road earlier, meaning there was no access onto Fox Hill Road from Penistone Road to secure the scene.

Anyone with information which could assist police with their enquiries is asked to come forward.

Wilcox Road was closed at the junction of Fox Hill Road in Sheffield following a stabbing. Picture Scott Merrylees

The force is looking to speak to anyone who was in the area this morning and saw or heard anything suspicious, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage which captured any of the incident.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 166 of May 11.