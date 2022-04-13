The Sheffield teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in the city on the evening of Monday, April 11 and was charged in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, April 13).

Richard Dentith, 31, also known as ‘Ricky’, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road in Sheffield at 2.52am on Thursday, April 7. A post-mortem examination concluded that he died of a single stab wound.

A 49-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, April 7 remains on police bail. A 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, April 10 has also now been released on police bail.

Murdered Sheffield man Richard Denith

Two further men, aged 33 and 58, have been released pending no further action.

The 16-year-old is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court later today (Wednesday, April 13).

Following Richard’s death last week, tributes have poured in to the ‘caring and loving father’.

Through a statement released by police, Richard’s parents said: “Ricky had three main loves in his life; his gorgeous young son, Manchester United FC and cooking delicious food. He was a caring and loving father, skilled sportsman and a talented chef. Ricky had a cheeky sense of humour and always enjoyed banter with friends and family.

“He had a very kind heart, especially when it came to children and people needing help. However, Ricky suffered from mental health problems and, sadly, his life - which started out with such promise - became increasingly chaotic and anxiety-driven. He died far too young in a senseless attack and will be sorely missed.”

Richard's friends have shared heartfelt tributes on social media, recalling him as a 'funny' man who could make anyone laugh.

One wrote: “Rest in peace, Ricky! You were such a good lad the funniest most random guy going can’t believe this has happened I only saw you the other week!

“So many people are going to miss you especially your little boy.”

Another said: "My boy gunner miss you brother I'm heartbroken!"