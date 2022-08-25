Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives believe the woman pictured in these images may have information which could help with their investigation.

British Transport Police said that on Friday, August 5, at 5.20pm, a woman sexually assaulted a man as she walked past him on the concourse. She then verbally abused him before walking away.

If you recognise the woman pictured or have any information, call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 468 of 05/08/22.

