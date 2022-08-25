News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield station: Police hunting woman who sexually assaulted man want to speak to person in CCTV images

Police investigating reports that a woman sexually assaulted a man at Sheffield station have launched a CCTV appeal.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:06 pm

Detectives believe the woman pictured in these images may have information which could help with their investigation.

British Transport Police said that on Friday, August 5, at 5.20pm, a woman sexually assaulted a man as she walked past him on the concourse. She then verbally abused him before walking away.

If you recognise the woman pictured or have any information, call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 468 of 05/08/22.

Police investigating a sexual assault at Sheffield station want to speak to the woman pictured, who they believe may be able to help with their investigation

