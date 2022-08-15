Sheffield shooting: Three men charged after man shot in broad daylight in Manor area

Three men have been charged with firearm offences after a man was shot in Sheffield.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:37 am
Emergency services were called to Beaumont Mews, in the Manor area, at around 2.40pm on Monday, August 8, to reports of an assault.

They found a 45-year-old man with a suspected gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Three men have been charged with firearm offences after a 45-year-old man was shot in Beaumont Mews on August 8.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed three men are in custody over the shooting.

Gareth Houlden, aged 43, of Beaumont Mews, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of a firearm.

John Smedley, 44, of Manor Park Crescent, is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Luke Duncan, 29, of Chesterfield Road, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm.

All appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 11 and were remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.