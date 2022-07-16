Emergency services were called on Thursday, July 14, at around 7.35pm to reports a man had been injured in the Wicker area of the city.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with suspected knife wounds but police said today his injuries are not life-threatening.
Read More
Read MoreBatemoor Sheffield: Police issue message after two men, aged 36 and 48, are inju...
Investigations are continuing but no one has yet been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 897 of July 14.