Emergency services were called on Thursday, July 14, at around 7.35pm to reports a man had been injured in the Wicker area of the city.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with suspected knife wounds but police said today his injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigations are continuing but no one has yet been arrested.