The Wicker Sheffield: Knife attacker still at large after stabbing leaves man in hospital

A knife attacker remains at large after a stabbing in Sheffield which left a man in hospital.

Saturday, 16th July 2022, 7:40 pm
Emergency services were called on Thursday, July 14, at around 7.35pm to reports a man had been injured in the Wicker area of the city.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with suspected knife wounds but police said today his injuries are not life-threatening.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with stab wounds after emergency services were called to the Wicker area of Sheffield (pic: Google)

Investigations are continuing but no one has yet been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 897 of July 14.

