Simon Wilkinson, aged 50, was pronounced dead at his home on Fox Hill Road on Tuesday evening (August 2) after emergency services were called to reports of an assault.

Now, a court has heard how the man charged with his murder was his neighbour.

Simon Wilkinson died in an incident in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, Sheffield, on Tuesday night

Andrew Hague, 30, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today (August 5) where his address in relation to Mr Wilkinson’s was disclosed to Judge Jeremy Richardson QC.

The hearing comes as police have been guarding two blocks of flats on Fox Hill Road since the incident on Tuesday evening.

Appearing via a live link from HMP Doncaster, the defendant did not speak to confirm his name.

A second hearing was set for January 30, 2023, for Hague to enter a guilty or not guilty plea, and he was remanded into custody.

Neighbours The Star how Simon Wilkinson was highly regarded as ‘polite, lovely and friendly’.

He was known to walk in Fox Hill every day on trips to see his mother, who lives locally.

He died as a result of head injuries.

Officers were deployed to Fox Hill Road at 8.15pm on Tuesday to reports of an assault, where they found Mr Wilkinson with critical injuries.

A police officer guards one of the houses on Fox Hill Road that have been sealed as part of a murder investigation.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 849.