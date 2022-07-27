A boy, also aged 13, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident last night and remained in custody this afternoon.

Today, the scene of the incident remained sealed off with police tape, while officers remained at the location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the scene in Hillsborough Park today as police continued investigations into the suspected attempted murder of a girl, aged 13.

Two police cars were parked next to the Middlewood Road entrance to the park, close to its junction with Hawksley Avenue, with officers still on site.

Blue police tape encircled an area of bushes.

Local residents continued to go about their everyday business nearby, with many youngsters and mums walking past through the park.

Most of the park, even the areas away from the police tape, remain out of public bounds. Metal fences are still in place keeping people away from the area where the Tramlines festival rook place over the weekend, with the clear up from the event still continuing behind them.

This was the scene in Hillsborough Park today as police continued investigations into the suspected attempted murder of a girl, aged 13.

Police said in a statement earlier today that they were called at around 9pm last night (Tuesday, July 26) to reports that a 13-year-old girl had been stabbed in Hillsborough Park.

Officers attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering a stab wound to her abdomen.

She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

This was the scene in Hillsborough Park today as police continued investigations into the suspected attempted murder of a girl, aged 13.

A 13-year-old Sheffield boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information, should call 101 quoting incident 991 of July 26.