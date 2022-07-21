Eight people were injured in the incident on Shoreham Street, including some who were left with broken bones and a woman whose had had to be stitched back on afterwards, following the incident which took place on Shoreham Street in the early hours of Sunday, July 10.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder last week, and a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed today (Thursday, July 21) that a second man aged 33 has also been arrested under the same charge.

Both men have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Emergency services were called to Shoreham Street at 3.30am on Sunday, July 10 following reports people had been injured. The car also hit a building before leaving the scene. Image: Sheffield Online.

Three of the casualties received serious injuries, while a further five people received what people described as ‘non-serious injuries’.

Detective Inspector Andy Knowles, who is overseeing the investigation, previously said: “At this stage of the investigation, we believe that this was a targeted incident and that the vehicle was used deliberately to cause harm and damage. This is clearly an incredibly serious and dangerous offence, and we have a team of officers from all across the force working to progress enquiries and identify those involved as swiftly as possible.”

The vehicle involved in the incident also crashed into the frontage of the Bellairz nightclub located on the street, which is run by a mother and daughter who have asked not to be named.

Speaking last week, the daughter described how she had been celebrating her birthday with two of her friends before carnage was unleashed on the venue.

She said: “It was my birthday event. I was upstairs getting changed, so I didn’t see what happened. I came down to carnage. Everything went quiet, and I initially thought they must have been changing DJs. But I came down and saw glass and casualties. It looked like a horror movie.”

Her mum added: “I went into shock mode, trying to help people. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. We got the people who were not injured out through the fire escapes and helping the casualties any way we could. We got the first aid kit and tried to help the casualties, and covered them with what we could.”

Anyone with information that could help the ongoing investigation is asked call police on 101 quoting incident number 171 of July 10, 2022.