Shocked residents woke up yesterday morning to the sight of a police cordon and scene of crime officers near garages on Landseer Close, near Gleadless, after the incident, which was reported to officers at around 11.30pm on Monday.

Police said a boy, aged 14, and a man, suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing, and a BB gun was fired at a house as violence flared in the street.

A man has been left with stitches in his head after a suspected stabbing on a Sheffield estate. Police scene of crime officers are pictured at Landseer Road.

It is understood the older victim, who residents say has been released from hospital after having his injuries treated, works as a chef.

One neighbour said the injured man had wounds to his head, his hand, and his side, and had the injuries stitched by medics.

He said: “The police crime scene investigators were here for most of yesterday. The first thing we heard was that they had found someone stabbed.

“I’d gone to bed when it is said to have happened and was asleep.”

Another resident described having seen police and forensic teams in a back garden following the incident. She said she had heard that some people had come to the injured man’s door and there had been a fight.

“It looked like the police were guarding the scene,” she said. “Yesterday it was all taped off from the road until 5pm.”

“I never heard it while it was happening. My partner messaged me about it later. We’ve lived here several years, and it’s the first incident where anything like this has happened, and I didn’t expect anything like this so close to home.

“The people I’ve spoken to are really shocked.”

Another neighbour said: “I wasn’t scared, but was interested to know why the police were here. Things like this can happen anywhere. It has been fairly quiet in this estate for a lot of years, but there have been a lot of new people coming in.”