Owlthorpe murder Sheffield: Police release update on investigation into death of Danielle Ejogbamu
It could be months before the cause of death is known for a Sheffield mum who died at home earlier this month.
Danielle Ejogbamu, aged 33, was pronounced dead at her home in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, shortly after 6.30am on Wednesday, March 16 after paramedics were called the property over concerns for the welfare of the mum-of-three.
The incident triggered a murder probe and a 31-year-old man arrested over Danielle’s death was quizzed by detectives before being released on police bail.
A post mortem examination proved inconclusive, with further tests ordered.
Today, South Yorkshire Police said it could ‘be a few months’ before the results of those tests are known.
The man arrested over Danielle’s death has to report back to the police on April 11.
Anyone with information about Danielle’s death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 105 of March 16 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.