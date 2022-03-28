Danielle Ejogbamu, aged 33, was pronounced dead at her home in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, shortly after 6.30am on Wednesday, March 16 after paramedics were called the property over concerns for the welfare of the mum-of-three.

The incident triggered a murder probe and a 31-year-old man arrested over Danielle’s death was quizzed by detectives before being released on police bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle Ejogbamu was found dead in her home on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, earlier this month

A post mortem examination proved inconclusive, with further tests ordered.

Today, South Yorkshire Police said it could ‘be a few months’ before the results of those tests are known.

The man arrested over Danielle’s death has to report back to the police on April 11.