Four arrests after violence breaks out in the street between neighbours at The Oval, Firth Park, Sheffield

Four people have been arrested after violence broke out between neighbours in the middle of a Sheffield street.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 3:01 pm

Pictures and video which have been posted on social media show a man walking down the street with a hammer last Wednesday evening at The Oval, in Firth Park, at one point, and also showed a person being kicked while on the ground by a group of people in the middle of the street.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield crime: The 16 areas with the most anti-social behaviour

Several people can be seen in the pictures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Four people have been arrested after violence broke out between neighbours in the middle of a Sheffield street.

The footage then shows police cars and several police officers arriving on the scene to deal with the situation, while shouting continues as the officers speak to people.

The woman who posted the pictures described the scenes as absolutely disgusting and said that a family was having to leave their home because of violence which had broken out.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they had been called out to deal with the incident, and that they had made arrests.

Officers also appealed for information on the incident.

Four people have been arrested after violence broke out between neighbours in the middle of a Sheffield street.

The force said in a statement: “Officers attended reports of disorder on Wednesday 15 June around 9pm at The Oval, Firth Park in Sheffield.

“It is believed the households from two properties were involved in a verbal and physical altercation.

“One man aged 50, two men aged 18 and one women aged 18 were arrested on suspicion of assault and public order offences. They have been released on police bail.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 997 of 15 June 2022.”

CRIME: The 11 areas of Sheffield with the highest crime rates

CRIME: Police data reveals which areas of Sheffield have been hit hardest by bicycle thefts over last year