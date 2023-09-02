Police investigations into alleged incidents including 9 murders, 10 stabbings, 9 shootings and 5 sex attacks have been launched in Sheffield between January and August 2023.

As a plea hearing date is set for two women accused of murdering a man found dead at a Sheffieldproperty, here are the details of serious crime The Star has reported on in 2023, including murders, stabbings, shootings and sexual assaults.

Zoe Ryder, aged 35, of Fraser Drive, Sheffield and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, of Fraser Drive, Sheffield have both been charged with the murder of Stephen Mark Koszyczarski who died earlier this month (August 2023) after being found with serious injuries at a property in Fraser Drive, Woodseats. The two defendants also face an additional charge of robbery.

Murder investigations have been launched in Sheffield following the deaths of the eight people pictured, who are eight of the nine people alleged to have been unlawfully killed on Sheffield's streets during 2023. Top row, left to right: Sarah Brierley; Marcia Grant; Abdullah Hassan; Mohammed Iqbal. Bottom row, left to right: Emily Sanderson; Richard Wheeler; Roger Leadbeater; Stephen Mark Koszyczarski

Ms Ryder and Ms Lethbridge appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on August 16, 2023, however they did not enter pleas to the charges they face.

A spokesperson for Sheffield Crown Court has now confirmed that the defendants are next due to appear at the court on November 13, 2023, when they may enter a plea.

The tragic death of Mr Koszyczarski is just one of numerous serious incidents on Sheffield's streets that South Yorkshire Police have been called out to between January and August 2023, including: 9 murders, 10 stabbings - 3 of which proved fatal, 9 shootings, including 1 deadly incident, 5 sexual assaults and 1 rape.

Here, we list every serious alleged crime we have reported on since January 1, 2023, including police appeals.

Where possible, we have included incident numbers for anyone wishing to pass information on to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling the force on 101.

Alternatively, if you wish to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Friday, August 11, 2023: Murder investigation launched after man found with serious injuries at Sheffield property dies

Stephen Mark Koszyczarski died in hospital two days after being found inside a property on Fraser Drive, Woodseats with serious injuries. Two women have been charged with his murder.

Stephen Mark Koszyczarski

Zoe Ryder, aged 35, of Fraser Drive, Sheffield and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, of Fraser Drive, Sheffield have both been charged with murder and robbery.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Fraser Drive shortly before 11.30pm on Wednesday, August 9 following reports a 60-year-old man has been found inside a property with serious injuries.

Despite his fight for life, Stephen sadly passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 11, 2023. His family ask that they are left to grieve privately. South Yorkshire Police reminded the public to be mindful of comments posted to social media and the potential for causing harm.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023: Man murdered out while walking his dog

74-year-old Sheffield man Roger Leadbeater was stabbed to death while out walking his dog in the city.

Roger Leadbeater

Emma Borowy, aged 32, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, has been charged with Mr Leadbeater's murder and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with the offence on August 12, 2023.

Mr Leadbeater was fatally stabbed while walking his beloved springer spaniel, Max, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Emergency services were called shortly before 11pm that evening to an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close, in Westfield, Sheffield, and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Mr Leadbeater's family have paid tribute to the 'doting' family man who worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children with special needs to school. They told how his 'beloved' dog, Max, had stayed by his side as he lay dying.

Saturday, July 29, 2023: Man stabbed in Sheffield city centre

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a Sheffield city centre assault.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called at about 6pm on Saturday 29 July to reports of a man having been stabbed in the arm on Waingate in Sheffield city centre.

"Officers attended and found a man aged in his 20s with a stab wound to his arm. Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended and the victim was taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this time and a 31-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to come forward."

Sunday, July 16, 2023: Woman sexually assaulted as she waited for taxi in Sheffield city centre

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted as she waited for taxi on West Street in Sheffield city centre.

The alleged incident took place at around 12.30am on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On Sunday 16 July at around 12.30am, it is reported that a man has approached a woman on West Street and sexually assaulted her as she waited for a taxi."

Call police on 101 with information.

Saturday, July 15, 2023: Man fatally attacked during night out

Richard Wheeler, aged 56, was rushed to hospital on Saturday, July 15, after police were called to reports of an altercation near the pub in the Leopold Street/Orchard Lane area that evening. He was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead 10 days later on July 25.

Richard Wheeler died after he was assaulted on a night out in Sheffield. Liam Jones has denied murder and is due to stand trial on May 13

Liam Jones appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, August 21, 2023 charged with murder, affray, wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 20-year-old, of Bowshaw Avenue, Batemoor, pleaded not guilty to all four charges and was remanded into custody, with his trial due to begin on May 13, 2024.

Mr Wheeler's family paid tribute following his death, saying: "Richard was well loved by his family and all who met him. His loss will change our lives forever."

Friday, July 14, 2023: Residents' shock as five shots fired and 'man wounded' on residential Abbeyfield Road, Burngreave, Sheffield

A man was reportedly wounded in a gun attack on a residential street in Sheffield. Householders on Abbeyfield Road, Burngreave, were woken at 2amon Friday, July 14, 2023 by the sound of up to five shots in rapid succession.

One resident said he looked out and saw a man running into Osgathorpe Park and three cars driving at speed down Scott Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said there was a heightened police presence in the Burngreave area after reports of a firearms discharge in the early hours.

She added: "Officers were called to Osgathorpe Crescent at around 2.25am this morning, following reports that shots had been fired. At this time, nobody is believed to have been injured and no damage has been located or reported."

And she appealed for information, particularly residents with CCTV or video doorbell footage that may have captured something of use to the investigation. Email it to: [email protected] quoting incident number 113 of 14 July 2023, or go to https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ - or call 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or complete a form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Tuesday, July 4, 2023: Man stabbed during incident on London Road

Traffic came to a standstill on London Road - one of Sheffield's busiest roads - on Tuesday, July 4, after police responding to a stabbing there last night cordoned it off. The road opened to traffic at around midday, leaving a small, police cordon still in place on the pavement.

A man in his 20s was 'seriously injured' in the incident

Earlier today, the force confirmed that a man in his 20s had been 'seriously injured' in the incident, which took place near to 'Freddy's' takeaway on the road.

As witnesses are urged to come forward, below is everything known about the incident so far.

Call 101 and quote incident number 1,173 of July 3 or contact South Yorkshire Police’s online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Sunday, July 2, 2023: Manhunt underway as victim loses leg after being shot in Burngreave

Police are hunting a man in a blue coat who is wanted in connection with the shooting of a man in Sheffield which caused him to later lose his leg.

On July 2 at around 10.10pm, the victim, a 42-year-old man, got out of his car on Malton Street, in Burngreave. Within moments he was shot in the leg, in what police believe to be a targeted attack.

The victim sadly suffered injuries which have resulted in his leg being amputated.

Do you know this man? Police are hunting a man in a blue coat after a victim was shot in the leg in Sheffield on July 2, causing him to later require amputation.

Police have released this e-fit of a man wanted in connection with the attack thanks to a description by a witness.

The witness described the suspect as a white man, aged between 30 and 40 years of age, between 5ft 5ins and 5ft 7ins tall, of a fairly large build, with brown eyes and a big nose.

It is also reported that the suspect was wearing a bright blue coat, which can be seen on the CCTV still.

Police can also confirm the suspect left the scene in an orange Mini Cooper and drove to Wood Spring Court, from where he then drove into woods alongside Grimesthorpe Road. From these woods, he left on foot along Upwell Hill.

The last sighting of the suspect was when he asked a member of the public for a lift in the Hinde House Crescent area of Sheffield at 10.30pm.

If you have information that could help the investigation, call 101 quoting incident number 1071 of July 2, 2023.

Thursday, June 29, 2023: Gunman opens fire on Sheffield property in early-morning shooting

At around 1.40am on Thursday, June 29, 2023, police were called to Washington Road, Sharrow, following reports that damage had been caused to the door of a property.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the reported shooting.

An SYP spokesperson said: "It is suspected that the damage was caused by a firearm and an investigation is underway. Nobody was injured during the incident.

"The local community will see an increased police presence while enquiries are carried out and detectives are keen to hear from anyone living in the area who may have seen or heard something suspicious between 1-2am this morning."

You can contact the force online, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 92 of June 29, 2023.

Anyone with video doorbell footage that you believe may be useful for the investigation, or if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, is asked to email this to officers via [email protected], quoting the same incident number.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to give your personal details, you can provide this anonymously and in confidence to independent charity Crimestoppers via their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Friday, June 23, 2023: Police called after daylight incident on Shirecliffe Road, Parkwood Springs

A sex assault in the middle of a busy Sheffield street in broad daylight has sparked a police investigation.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called out after the incident on Shirecliffe Road, in Parkwood Springs.

The force said in a statement said: "It is reported a man approached a woman on her own on Shirecliffe Road in the Parkwood Springs area of the city where he is said to have stroked her arm and attempted to kiss her.

"Despite the victim declining him numerous times he reportedly kissed her on the cheek."

They have issued a description of the man as white, aged over 50, about 5ft 8in tall, balding hair, and of a medium build.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the man described to come forward. The reported incident was on Friday, June 23 at about 5.30pm.

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 829 of August, 10 2023 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023: Man hospitalised with stab wounds after reported attack in Chelsea Park

A man was rushed to A&E with stab wounds, following a reported assault in Chelsea Park, Sheffield.

A man was rushed to A&E with stab wounds, following a reported assault in Chelsea Park, Sheffield

Detective Inspector Richard Armstrong, from Sheffield CID, said: “We understand that incidents like this are concerning but I want to reassure the public that our teams are working to understand the circumstances of what happened during this incident."

Wednesday, June 14, 2023: Woman sexually assaulted by man near Sheffield beauty spot - police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses to a sex attack reported to have taken place in the Attercliffe area of the city on June 14, 2023.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Between 5pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, June 14, it is reported that a woman in her 20s – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – was approached by an unknown man on the bridge over Attercliffe Moorings, close to Coleridge Road.

"She was then sexually assaulted by the man on land near to Attercliffe Moorings, before he left the scene.

"The suspect has been described as being possibly Asian, of very slim build, with a black moustache and black hair. He is believed to have been wearing a checked blue and white T-shirt.

"It is believed that, given the time of day, that there may have been witnesses close to the area who may have seen something that could help with the ongoing investigation."

Anyone who was in the area and has any information about the incident, is asked to please contact the police online, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 850 of June 14, 2023.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023: Boy, 17, injured in knife attack after being chased in Sheffield village

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called by a member of the public at 10.10pm on June 14 to reports of a teenage boy being chased on land near to Severnside Place in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield.

“Officers attended and located a 17-year-old boy who had received stab wounds and was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment.

“His injuries were not thought to be life-changing and he has since been discharged.”

Sunday, June 11, 2023: Man injured in Sheffield city centre stabbing, prompting armed police response

The incident took place on The Moor, Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The incident took place on The Moor, Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Sunday, June 11, 2023.

In a statement released just a few moments ago, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call at 12:45am 11 June from Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerting us to reports of a stabbing on The Moor in Sheffield.

"Armed Officers attended and the victim had fled scene prior to officers’ arrival. The victim, a 31 year-old man was identified and taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains.

Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 176 of June 11, 2023. Alternatively you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers- https://crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023: Murder investigation launched after body found at Hillsborough property

Emily Sanderson, aged 48, was reported missing on Thursday, May 25, 2023 after not being seen or heard from since Friday, May 19. Her body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough last week – on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Emily Sanderson

Mark Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, Sheffield, has been charged with Ms Sanderson’s murder.

Ms Sanderson’s murder is alleged to have been carried out on May 19, 2023.

Police confirmed that the results of a post-mortem examination had revealed that Ms Sanderson, who was a mother, had died as a result of head injuries.

South Yorkshire Police has made a ‘mandatory’ referral to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, following Ms Sanderson’s death, a spokesperson for the force said in a statement.

Contact police via the online portal or call 101 quoting incident 389 of May 30, 2023. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Thursday, May 25, 2023: Teenager dies after being stabbed in Sheffield suburb

Emergency services were called shortly after 7pm on May 25 to reports 17-year-old Mohammed Iqbal had been found seriously injured on Crookes in the Crookes Sheffield suburb.

Mohammed was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. A post mortem found he was killed by a single stab wound.

Peshawa Ghaffour, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, has been charged with the murder of Mohammed and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, charged with the offence.

Mr Ghaffour also faces charges of possession of a firearm on arrest, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

Anyone with information can call SYP on 101, quoting incident number 965 of May 25.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to provide your details to police, please contact independent charity Crimestoppers by ringing their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or completing an online form on their website.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023: Police launch investigation after shots fired on Sheffield estate

South Yorkshire Police was called to Palgrave Road, in the Southey area of Sheffield on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 just after 8.30pm to reports of shots being fired. The force said the suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a black Ford Kuga, which was later found burnt out nearby on Holgate Road. No one was been injured, a police spokesperson added.

Police have appealed for anyone with information or CCTV or dash cam footage which could help with the investigation to get in touch. You can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1140 of May 17, 2023. Video footage can be emailed to [email protected].

Monday, May 8, 2023: 19-year-old man dies after being stabbed on Sheffield estate

Two boys have been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Basit, who died after being stabbed while on Smelter Wood Drive, Stradbroke on Monday, May 8, 2023.

They both appeared at Sheffield Crown Court in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The scene in Stradbroke following the murder of 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Basit, who died after being stabbed while on Smelter Wood Drive, Stradbroke on Monday, May 8, 2023

Xander Howarth, aged 18, of Richmond Park View, and Thomas Hardiman, also 18, of Edenhall Road, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, August 21, 2023 charged with the murder of Adam Abdul-Basit and with possessing a knife on Smelter Wood Drive, in Stradbroke, on May 8 this year.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called out to the incident on Smelter Wood Drive at around 1pm on Monday, May 8, after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted.

Monday, May 8, 2023: Police seal off part of Sheffield estate after stabbing and reports of man with chainsaw

At around 1.30pm on Monday May 8, 2023 a report was received of a man having been seen in the Westfield area with a weapon, believed to have been a chainsaw.

Later the force was informed that a man had arrived at hospital with a suspected stab wound to his leg. He has since been released from hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said: “A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and section 18 wounding; he also remains in police custody.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anybody with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 445 of May 8.

Sunday, April 29, 2023: Police called over suspected shooting in Heeley after bang is heard during altercation

An altercation reportedly broke out between two groups of men near the Heeley Bank Antique Centre on Queens Road, close to the junction with London Road, and a bang was heard by witnesses, which they believed to have been a firearm discharge.

People in the area reported seeing armed police on the street after officers were called to the scene at around 10pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023, while the police helicopter could be heard overhead for some time.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had attended the scene but by the time they arrived the two groups had left the area and no evidence of a firearm discharge could be found. A spokesperson for the force added: “CCTV and footage checks are now being conducted, and witnesses are being spoken to in order to establish exactly what happened.”

Sunday, April 9, 2023: Man, aged, 25, shot dead in Gleadless Valley

Abdullah Hassan, aged 25, was killed in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley at around 1.30am on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Efforts were made to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abdullah Hassan

A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident number 74 of April 9, 2023.

The scene in Gleadless Valley following Abdullah's murder.

Wednesday, April 5, 2023: Boy, 12, charged with murder following death of woman hit by car

60-year-old Marcia Grant was hit by a car in Greenhill on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with emergency services being called to the scene at around 7.10pm. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcia Grant

On Friday, April 7, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that a 12-year-old boy arrested shortly after the collision, had been charged with Ms Grant’s murder. The boy cannot be named for legal reasons.

April 2023: Man arrested after woman allegedly raped during incident in Sheffield city centre

Police investigating an alleged rape in Sheffield city centre have made an arrest, police have confirmed today.

The arrest comes after officers launched an investigation into the incident, at a property in the city centre, which was reported in April.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a reported rape in Sheffield city centre in April. The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been bailed pending further enquiries while the investigation continues.”

Friday, March 24, 2023: Arrest made over alleged sexual assault against child at Sheffield school

South Yorkshire Police says an investigation is underway and a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child in relation to an incident on March 24 at King Ecgbert School, in Dore.

The suspect has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone with any concerns is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 828 of March 24, 2023.”

Wednesday, March 8, 2023: 15-year-old boy shot in the leg

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during an incident on Teynham Road, near Shirecliffe on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Police were called to the scene at around 7.13pm.

Officers said the boy was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, and a heightened police presence was seen in the area following the shooting.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 886 of March 8, 2023.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023: Firearm discharged in Upperthorpe

South Yorkshire Police revealed there was a ‘reported firearms discharge’ in the Springvale Walk area of Upperthorpe on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

No injuries were reported but a police probe into the incident led to the arrest of two suspects – men aged 21 and 47, who were help on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before being bailed.

Call 101 and quote incident number 838 of February 28, 2023.

Monday, February 20, 2023: Murder investigation launched following discovery of woman’s body in Sheffield property

Sarah Brierley, aged 49, was found dead inside a property on Skelton Close, Woodhouse, Sheffield, shortly after 8am, on February 20, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Sarah Brierley

Officers arrested David Scott, aged 39, of Abbeyfield Road, near Burngreave, Sheffield, and Zoe Clark, aged 38, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield, on February 22, on suspicion of murdering Sarah Brierley.

The pair appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, and the case was subsequently committed to Sheffield Crown Court.

Wednesday, February 8, 2023: Girl sexually assaulted in wooded area in Chapeltown

The incident took place on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at around 8am while the 13-year-old walked through a wooded area in Chapeltown. South Yorkshire Police has released details of the route the girl took.

The victim was walking through woodland near to what is locally known as the ‘duck pond’ and Charlton Brook, close to Chambers Valley Road. The route the victim is understood to have taken exits onto Arundel Road/Sussex Road and is a popular shortcut for many dog walkers, school pupils and others.

It was here a man reportedly approached her and attempted to speak to her before sexually assaulting her. The youngster’s mum said the culprit attempted to offer her daughter a free bottle of Prime energy drink. She branded him a “vile man” and a “sick person”.

Anyone with information to help detectives can contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 176 of February 8, 2023, or by using the SYP webchat. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sunday, February 5, 2023: Teenager injured in stabbing on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre

A 19-year-old was injured in an incident on Carver Street in the early hours of Sunday, February 5, 2023. South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed at 4.11am. The force said there had been an altercation and the teen was 'chased by an unknown group of men' and was subsequently stabbed. “The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries have not been deemed life threatening or altering.”

Carver Street is one of the busiest streets in Sheffield city centre most nights and particularly at weekends because of the number of bars and clubs on the short stretch between West Street with Division Street.

Thursday, January 26, 2023: Two shootings on Sheffield streets within 13 minutes of each other

Around 13 minutes later, officers were called to another report of shots fired at a vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, on Machon Bank, Nether Edge, which was left damaged.

A spokesperson for the force said ‘no-one was injured in either incident’